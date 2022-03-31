16-5A boy's soccer coaches name unlikely choice as Coach of the Year

When the District 16-5A boy's soccer coaches sat down to discuss and vote on their end of the season award winners, an unlikely choice was named as Coach of the Year.
The honor went to Kendra Lockett, the head girl's soccer coach at Nacogdoches High School.
Traditionally, the head coach of the team that finishes in first place in district is recognized as the league's Coach of the Year.
Jacksonville and Whitehouse finished the season as Co-District Champions, meaning either Jacksonville's Rudy Jaramillo, Justin Manton, of Whitehouse, or both, were the logical choices for the accolade.
This year the conference coaches broke tradition and decided to present the honor to Lockett, a Kilgore native who has coached Lady Dragon Soccer for the past seven seasons.
"When we (the 16-5A boy's soccer coaches) were discussing this, myself and the coach from Whitehouse agreed that we didn't know if we would even be able to coach, if we had all the things going on in our lives that Kendra Lockett is faced with," Jaramillo explained. "We felt for her being able to coach her team and to be able to attend to the needs of her family, which are significant, that she would be more deserving of this award than either one of us."
Lockett, who also was voted as the conference's girl's Coach of the Year, despite the fact that her team didn't finish in first place, said that she was very surprised when she learned on Tuesday that she had been named boy's Coach of the Year as well.
"I am honored and flattered and speechless," Lockett said.
Lockett, a Stephen F. Austin State University graduate, who has worked for the Nacogdoches Independent School District for 16 years, is forced to balance her professional responsibilities along with caring for her 13-year-old son, Kai, who is battling cancer, and assisting her husband, who was seriously injured in a traffic accident.
Lockett, a mother of three sons, accompanies Kai to his chemotherapy treatments and drives him to Houston for doctors visits.
To say Lockett's plate is full would be a gross understatement.
"I prayed to God (before taking over as head girl's soccer coach at Nacogdoches) to give me the strength to be able to coach and to do the things that my family needs me to do," Lockett said. "And at anytime, if it got to be too much, I would give up coaching. God has blessed me in a way that has allowed me to keep coaching and to be able to take care of my family I just take things one day at a time."
Lockett said she has received a great deal of support from others in the school district, as well as from her team members.
"Everyone in the district has been great and understanding," she said.
Lockett added that being committed has helped her in coping with the many challenges that she is faced with.
"I am committed to my kids and the soccer program and at the same time I am absolutely committed in taking care of my family," Lockett said.
"We have so many coaches in our district that are committed to putting their kids first and doing what is best for the kids."
Given this unselfish act by Jaramillo and Manton, there is no doubt that they are two of those coaches.
