16-5A Girl's Hoops: Lady Dragons upset Maidens, 43-37

NACOGDOCHES — The fight for second place got a lot more interesting on Tuesday evening when Nacogdoches shocked Jacksonville, 43-37, at Dragon Coliseum. The Maidens downed the Lady Dragons, 47-32, in their first meeting on Jan. 15 in Jacksonville.
The Maidens (12-10, 6-3) will close out the regular season at 6:30 p.m. Friday at John Alexander Gymnasium by hosting Huntsville (17-6, 9-0), who has already captured the district championship.
A Jacksonville loss in that game — the Lady Hornets beat the Maidens by 15 points on Jan. 19 in Huntsville — coupled with a Lufkin (11-11, 5-4) victory over Whitehouse (2-7 in district) on Friday would mean that Jacksonville and Lufkin would end the regular season tied for second place — the two teams swapped wins during the regular season.
That would force a seeding game to be played early next week to determine which team would represent 16-5A as the second place team, with the loser of the seeding game going to the playoffs as the third place club.
