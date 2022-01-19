16-5A Girls: Maidens lose a close one in Nacogdoches

NACOGDOCHES — Jacksonville came so close to notching its first district win of the season on Tuesday night at Dragon Coliseum, but in the end it was Nacogdoches that earned its first conference triumph by edging the Maidens, 36-33.
Nacogdoches (6-17, 1-3) also won the junior varsity tilt by a 35-22 score.
Jacksonville (9-19, 0-4) will host Huntsville at 7:15 p.m. on Friday. The Lady Hornets entered play on Tuesday as the league leader.
