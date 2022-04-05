16-5A Girls Soccer: Medellin, Dublin, McCullough earn superlative lauds

Several members of the Jacksonville Fightin' Maiden soccer team that have earned post season honors are pictured above as they prepared to defend on a corner kick during a recent match. Left to right, Shania Hernandez (6), (All 16-5A second team), Elizabeth Rico (All 16-5A second team), Julianna Dublin (Goalkeeper of the Year), Jewel McCullough (Co-Newcomer of the Year) and Erika Garcia (All 16-5A first team).