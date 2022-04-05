16-5A Girls Soccer: Medellin, Dublin, McCullough earn superlative lauds

Two seniors and a freshman from Jacksonville High School have been awarded superlative accolades following a vote of the District 16-5A head coaches.
Senior Michelle Medellin was named as Co-Most Valuable Player, along with Rachel Bonnin, a Lufkin junior.
Julianna Dublin was honored as the Goalkeeper of the Year, while freshman Jewel McCullough garnered Co-Newcomer of the Year. Sharing that plaudit with McCullough was freshman Isabel Franco from Lufkin and Tyler High's Lily Perez.
All-16-5A first team choices included Landry Harmel (Soph.), Erika Garcia (Sr.), Victoria Villanueva (Soph.) and Evelyn Lara (Soph.).
Receiving second team mention from Jacksonville was Kylie Carroll, Sr., Elizabeth Rico (jr.) and Shania Hernandez (Sr.).
Eleven Maidens also performed well in the classroom and were named to the All-Academic team.
That group is made up of Jewel McCullough, Mya Morales, Victoria Villanueva, Landry Harmel, Tiana Hall, Sanzy Hausmann, Erika Garcia, Taylor Gutierrez, Michelle Medellin, Shania Hernandez and Julianna Dublin
Fightin' Maiden soccer is coached by Colten McCown.
