HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville completed the first half of conference play with a 5-0 slate after quieting Jacksonville, 50-35, in Huntsville Tuesday evening.
The Jacksonville girls dropped to 3-2 in District 16-5A play and are in second place.
The Maidens art scheduled to host Lufkin at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville will be seeking to avenge one of its losses in that affair.
The Lady Hornets used a big second quarter — Huntsville outscored the Maidens 16-8 in the second — to take a 29-19 lead into halftime.
Defensively, Huntsville was able to hold the Maidens' leading scorer, Grace Abercrombie, to just 12 points and one 3-pointer.
In an interview in the Huntsville Item, Huntsville head girl's basketball coach LaToya Bennett credited a box-and-1 defense for keeping Abercrombie well below her season average in points and 3-pointers.
Meanwhile, Andrea Donnell tossed in seven for the Maidens and Kristiana Huddleston added five.
Three Lady Hornets finished in double figures.
