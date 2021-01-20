04-21-Outlook-scq3v0zf copy.jpg

HUNTSVILLE — Huntsville completed the first half of conference play with a 5-0 slate after quieting Jacksonville, 50-35, in Huntsville Tuesday evening.

The Jacksonville girls dropped to 3-2 in District 16-5A play and are in second place.

The Maidens art scheduled to host Lufkin at 6:15 p.m. Friday. Jacksonville will be seeking to avenge one of its losses in that affair.

The Lady Hornets used a big second quarter — Huntsville outscored the Maidens 16-8 in the second — to take a 29-19 lead into halftime.

Defensively, Huntsville was able to hold the Maidens' leading scorer, Grace Abercrombie, to just 12 points and one 3-pointer.

In an interview in the Huntsville Item, Huntsville head girl's basketball coach LaToya Bennett credited a box-and-1 defense for keeping Abercrombie well below her season average in points and 3-pointers.

Meanwhile, Andrea Donnell tossed in seven for the Maidens and Kristiana Huddleston added five.

Three Lady Hornets finished in double figures.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you