16-5A soccer: Lara leads Jacksonville boys to a 3-2 win over Huntsville

Jacksonville Tribe soccer made the long journey to Huntsville on Tuesday evening and the Tribe retuned with a 3-2 victory over the Hornets.
Armando Lara was a key contributor for Jacksonville. He scored a goal and added an assist.
Also punching the ball into the net for the Tribe were Nathan Ramirez and Rolando Munoz.
Chris Cardenas and Eric Ruiz notched assists for the Tribe.
Yair Balderas, Dylan Roberts, David Maldonado, Zach Zimmerhanzel and Juan Cedillo were the defensive standouts, according to Tribe head soccer coach, Rudy Jaramillo.
Axel Zamora earner the win in goal for the Tribe.
