16-5A Soccer: Maidens blank Nacogdoches, 3-0

NACOGDOCHES — For the second match in-a-row Jacksonville's Victoria Villanueva scored a pair of goals as the Maidens shutout Nacogdoches, 3-0, at Dragons Stadium on Friday.
Sanzy Hausmann scored the remaining goal for Jacksonville.
Picking up assists for Jacksonville was Jewel McCullough, with two, and Alexa Medellin.
The match was tied, 0-0, at halftime, which made for some tense moments in the locker room during the break, according to Jacksonville head girl's s soccer coach, Colten McCown.
“At halftime, there was some frustration.” he said. “I always tell the girls to control what they can, and not to worry about what they can't control. They were making the right decisions and creating quality plays, but sometimes you can't control the result. They went into the second half confident, and the results showed.”
The Maidens moved to 8-3-1, 3-0 with the triumph.
“We are finding our identity in attack,” McCown said. “Our team chemistry is growing every game.”
Junior Varsity: Jacksonville 5, Nacogdoches 0 — Danelly Ramirez scored two goals for the Maidens, while Kim Arredondo and Itzel Arredondo scored a goal each. The Maidens' remaining point came by way of an own goaL.
