A couple of Jacksonville's young and talented players — sophomore, Evelyn Lara and freshman Jewel McCullough — accounted for all the goal scoring for the Maidens on Tuesday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
The Maidens moved to 9-3-1 overall, 4-0 in district by ringing up a 3-0 win over Huntsville's Lady Hornets (4-9-1, 0-4).
Lara scored twice for Jacksonville and McCullough added a single goal.
Michelle Medellin and Kylie Carroll contributed assists, along with McCullough.
Jacksonville scored two goals in the first 15:00 of play to put the Lady Hornets on the ropes early.
“We played a quality game,” Jacksonville head girls soccer coach, Colten McCown, said. “Huntsville was playing very defensively. It caused us problems at times, but we were still able to get up early. “
The junior varsity Maidens won their match by a 3-0 score, with Kim Arredondo, Itzel Arredondo and Arely Romero scoring for the winners.
At 6:30 p.m. Friday Jacksonville and Lufkin (6-10-1, 3-0-1) will tangle on the Lady Panthers' home pitch.
Each team has allowed just one goal thus far in conference play.
The Maidens will enter the match atop the district standings, with Lufkin in second place.
Note: Tuesday was "Jacksonville Soccer Association Night" at the Tomato Bowl. JSA players accompanied the Maidens to the field during pre-match introductions. Many of the Fightin' Maidens have progressed through the JSA ranks through the years
.
