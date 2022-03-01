16-5A Soccer: Maidens shellac Nacogdoches, 6-1

Jacksonville scored early and often and sent Nacogdoches home with a 6-1 defeat on Tuesday night at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Evelyn Lara got the Maidens on the board first when she scored at the 24:05 mark in the first half.
About six minutes late, Michelle Medellin drove in the first of two goals that she accounted for by scoring on a rebound off of a Maiden corner kick.
Jacksonville increased its lead to 3-0 when Aly Toledo scored from close range with 17:38 to play in the opening half.
Toledo was replacing freshman Jewel McCullough, who was injured in Friday's match against Tyler High.
“This sort of thing has been happening for us all year,” Jacksonville head girl's soccer coach Colten McCown said. “We've been fortunate that when one person goes down, another steps up and fills her shoes, and that is what Aly (Toledo) did.”
The Lady Dragons scored what turned out to be their lone goal of the contest late in the first half, as Jacksonville took a 3-1 lead into the dressing room at the break.
With 18:26 left in the match Medellin launched a shot form about 40 yards out, right, side. That went over the head of the lady Dragon keeper and into the back of the net, to move the Maidens to a 4-1 lead.
Victoria Villanueva then stepped into the spotlight when she chipped the ball in from about eight yards out, left side, with 17:06 left to play.
Jacksonville's final goal came from about six yards out and was struck by Sanzy Hausmann, an exchange student from Germany. Hausmann slipped the ball in between the Nacogdoches keeper and the post from the short side with 10:45 showing on the clock.
Julianna Dublin made seven saves in goal for the Maidens before coming out of the contest with 17:48 left to play after taking a knee to the side of the head while defending near the post. Dublin was able to walk off of the field unassisted.
Kylie Carroll finished up spelling Dublin and made two saves.
The Lady Dragons had 12 shots on goal, compared to Jacksonville's 11.
Jacksonville ran its record to 13-3, 8-0 with the win, while Nacogdoches fell to 7-8-3, 3-5-1.
The Maidens are scheduled to visit Huntsville on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.