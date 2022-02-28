16-5A Soccer: Nava leads Jacksonville to 4-1 win over Lions

Senior Kevin Nava scored two goals and had an assist on Friday evening when Jacksonville registered a 4-1 victory over Tyler High in a District 16-5A match that was played at the Historic Tomato Bowl.
Jacksonville improved to 11-5-2, 4-2-1 with the win, while the Lions slipped to 4-12-2, 2-4-1.
Scoring a goal apiece for the Tribe was Dylan Roberts and Rolando Muñoz.
Muñoz and Armando Lara earned assists for Jacksonville.
Davy Smith picked up the win in goal.
Defensively, five members of the Tribe team — Yair Balderas, Dylan Guerrero, Zach Zimmerhanzel, David Maldonado and Juan Cedillo were cited by Jacksonville Tribe head coach Rudy Jaramillo for their exceptional defensive play.
In a match that has strong playoff implications, Jacksonville is scheduled to visit Nacogdoches on Tuesday (6:30 p.m.).
The Tribe and the Dragons are currently in a battle for second place in the district standings.
Jacksonville will return home on Friday to host Huntsville (6:30 p.m.) in the last regular season home match of the season. The Tribe will be recognizing its seniors on Friday.
