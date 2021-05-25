Seniors Asjia Canady and Kylie McCown have been named to represent Jacksonville High School on the All-16-5A softball team as superlative award winners.
Canady was voted as the Co-Utility Player of the Year, while McCown earned Defensive Player of the Year lauds for her play as catcher.
Grace Abercrombie and Riley Todd were selected to the first team. Abercrombie played in the outfield for the Maidens and Todd was the club's starting shortstop.
Both have signed scholarships to continue playing sports at the collegiate level — Abercrombie, a standout basketball player, has inked with College of Charleston (NCAA, Division I) and Todd will be heading off to Waco to continue her softball pursuits at McLennan Community College.
Meanwhile, a couple of Maidens, Jasmine Gallegos and Trinity Tyler made the most of their first year of varsity action (Gallegos) and their last season as a Maiden (Tyler) by garnering second team mention.
Gallegos is a pitcher, while Tyler played first base for Jacksonville.
Claire Gill, Julianna Harwell and Bethany Lavendar were named to the league's honorable mention team.
Jacksonville softball is under the direction of Brittney Batten.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.