16-5A Softball: Jacksonville lashes Lady Lions, 14-2

TYLER — Jacksonville lead-off hitter Claire Gill went 3-5, which was highlighted by a double, drove in a run and scored three times to help propel the Maidens to a 14-2 triumph over Tyler High on Thursday evening at the Tyler High Softball Complex.
Juliana Harwell and Jasmine Gallegos combined to pitch a 3-hitter, with Harwell, a senior, collecting the win in the circle for the Maidens (4-15-1, 2-6).
Harwell started for Jacksonville and worked three innings. She allowed three runs, two of which were earned, struck out seven and walked one.
Gallegos pitched the final-two frames — the game was called after the Lady Lions had batted in the fifth inning due to the run rule — and didn't give up a hit. She struck out five and didn't issue a walk.
Harwell and Gallegos did a nice job of following Jacksonville head softball coach Brittney Batten's instructions of staying ahead of the hitters.
The real trouble started for Tyler in the top of the fourth inning with Jacksonville leading, 6-2.
The Maidens added seven runs in the said segment to gain the upper hand by a wide margin.
Jacksonville sent 13 batters to the dish in the fourth, which was highlighted by Jessica Sims' double into the gap in right center, as well as a double off the bat of Gill. Sims drove in a pair of runs for the Maidens.
The Maidens also made the Lady Lions pay for the three walks, a hit batsman and four errors that they were charged with in the inning.
Other Maidens that did well at the plate included Gallegos (two singles), Jayden Smith (triple, two RBI) and Abbigail Conaway (double).
Gallegos, Harwell and Sims stole a base apiece for Jacksonville.
Tyler scored both of its runs in the third inning when Lady Lion batters accounted for two hits, to go along with a couple of Maiden miscues.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday Jacksonville will play its last game of the season when the Maidens welcome Nacogdoches to town.
Tuesday will also be Senior Night for the Maidens.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.