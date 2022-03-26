16-5A Softball: Jacksonville levels Lady Lions, 18-0

Jacksonville garnered its first district win on Friday night at Fightin' Maiden Field by hammering Tyler High, 18-0.
The game was called after Tyler had batted in the top of the third inning due to the run rule.
Jasmine Gallegos earned the win in the circle for the Maidens (3-11-1, 1-2). She allowed one hit and struck out six and didn't walk anyone.
Claire Gill belted a home run and stroked a triple to lead the Maidens at the plate. Gill also drove in four Jacksonville runs.
Lakyn Robinson ripped a pair of doubles and drove in four runs, while Julianna Harwell accounted for the Maidens' remaining hit, a double. Harwell also had an RBI.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday the Maidens will trek to Nacogdoches.
