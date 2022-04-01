16-5A Softball: Jacksonville loses by 10 to first-place Huntsville

One bad inning did Jacksonville in for the most part on Friday afternoon when the Maidens fell, 10-0 (6 innings, run rule), to Huntsville in a District 16-5A encounter that took place at Fightin' Maiden Field.
The Lady Hornets (16-10, 4-0), who are in first place in the conference standings, scored six runs on five hits while taking advantage of four Jacksonville errors in the top of the second inning. Eleven Lady Hornets batted in the segment.
Jacksonville trailed 7-0 after two complete.
The Maidens (3-12-1, 1-4) managed to get just one hit of Huntsville's JJ Duke, who pitched a complete game. She struck out eight and walked one.
Claire Gill, the Maidens' lead-off batter, singled into left field to lead off the first for Jacksonville, which was the Maidens' only hit of the afternoon.
Toniyah Tyler drew a walk with two outs in the fourth. Tyler was the only additional Maiden that reached base.
Katie Vonrosenberg had three of Huntsville's 13 hits. Duke added two hits, which included a triple to left field in the final frame.
Maiden fans had to appreciate the defensive play of right fielder Abbigail Conaway and second baseman Payton Johnson.
Both made several top shelf defensive plays while looking into the sun. Neither made an error all afternoon.
Jasmine Gallegos and Juliana Harwell both saw duty in the circle for Jacksonville.
Jacksonville will open the second half of league play on Tuesday by traveling to Lufkin. Game time is set for 6:30 p.m.
