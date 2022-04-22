16-5A Softball: JHS ends the season with a loss to state-ranked Lady Hornets

HUNTSVILLE- Huntsville put a bow on an undefeated district campaign on Friday night when the Lady Hornets defeated Jacksonville, 7-0.
The No. 20-ranked Lady Hornets end the regular season with a 22-10, 10-0 worksheet.
A Jacksonville team that had just two seniors on its roster closes the book on 2022 with an overall record of 4-17-1, 2-8.
One bright spot for the Maidens was lead-off hitter Claire Gill going 2-3, which was highlighted by a double. Those were the only two hits that JJ Duke gave up in five innings of work in the circle for Huntsville.
Dukes struck out nine and walked two in earning the win.
Jasmine Gallegos pitched a complete game for the Maidens. She allowed seven run s (six earned) on eight hits. Gallegos struck out three and issued six base on balls.
With the bulk of the roster expected to return next season, and given the fact that Jacksonville will be dropping down to Class 4A, brighter days are sure to come for Jacksonville Softball.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.