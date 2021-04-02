16-5A Softball: JHS no match for first-place Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE — Good Friday Eve didn't turn out to be one of the better nights for Jacksonville Maiden Softball, as the team made the long journey to Huntsville and lost, 12-0, to the first place Lady Hornets.
The first half of conference play concluded with Thursday's games and the Maidens (8-11, 3-2) are in third place in the league standings. Jacksonville is only a game behind second-place Whitehouse, with Huntsville standing at 19-3, 5-0.
The Lady Hornets' Kylee Lohman pitched a complete game and posted the win in the circle. She allowed Jacksonville only one hit — a base hit by Grace Abercrombie — while striking out nine.
Asjia Canady got the start for the Maidens and worked two innings and was the losing pitcher.
Jacksonville has an open date on Tuesday. At 6:30 p.m. on Friday the Maidens will face Lufkin at Fightin' Maiden Field.
