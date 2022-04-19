16-5A Softball: Lady Dragon out score Maidens, 11-5

Nacogdoches scored eight runs in the final-four innings while keeping Jacksonville off of the scoreboard during the same period of time as the Lady Dragons rallied to defeat the Maidens, 11-5 on Tuesday night at Fightin' Maiden Field.
Prior to the start of the game, seniors Juliana Harwell and Anai Castro were recognized during Senior Night ceremonies.
Harwell has signed with Oklahoma Wesleyan University, where she plans to major in nursing.
Jacksonville led 3-1 after one inning.
The Maidens took advantage of four walks, a passed ball and an error to go along with a Jessica Smith base hit.
With the score tied, 3-3, the Maidens (4-16-1, 2-7) added two runs in the third inning with Harwell leading off with a walk and Jasmine Gallegos following with a double. Both runners came in to score on a double into the gap in left-center by Lakyn Robinson.
Robinson went 2-3, with a pair of doubles and three RBI, to lead the Jacksonville effort at the dish.
Claire Gill had the Maidens' additional hit as the Lady Dragons' LT Garrett pitched a complete game in the circle and held Jacksonville to five hits in collecting the win.
Garrett allowed five runs, struck out six and walked four.
Nacogdoches' Ja'Aira Fletcher went 4-4, with a couple of doubles and four RBI.
Sha'Riah Wade and Garrett went yard for the Lady Dragons, who moved to 17-9-1, 6-3 with the victory.
Gallegos pitched 1.1 innings for the Maidens, with Harwell finishing the game in the circle for Jacksonville. Harwell struck out seven in her final game in front of the home fans.
