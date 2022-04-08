16-5A Softball: Lufkin rallies in the 7th to nip JHS, 13-12

LUFKIN - Lufkin's Kayla Segura stroked a base hit that drove in the winning run in the seventh inning to give the Lady Pack a 13-12 victory over Jacksonville on Friday night.
The two teams combined to score 25 runs on 27 hits and 14 errors.
Jacksonville trailed 10-8 after six innings of play. The Maidens plated four runners in the top of the seventh to move in front, 12-10.
The Lady Pack came back to score three times in the final inning to garner the win.
Claire Gill had two hits, which included a double, the Maidens' only extra base hit of the game Gill also drove in a run.
Chesni Speaker clubbed a pair of hits and drove in three runs while Toniyah Tyler slammed a pair of hits and knocked in a run.
Lakyn Robinson and Jayden Smith added two hits each for Jacksonville.
