16-5A Softball: Maidens beat Ladycats on the road, now tied for 2nd

Jacksonville's Trinity Tyler, seen during an at bat in a game on Monday, had five RBI and clubbed a three-run double in the Maidens' 16-9 win over Whitehouse on Tuesday evening in Whitehouse.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville earned a big road win on Tuesday evening by defeating Whitehouse, 16-9.

The win avenged a Ladycat win over the Maidens when the two clubs met earlier this season in Jacksonville.

Jacksonville (10-11, 5-2) and Whitehouse (11-7-1, 5-2) are now tied for second place in District 16-5A.

The Maidens sent 17 batters to the plate in the third inning and scored 12 runs in the frame.

Trinity Tyler stroked a double that drove in three runs — the Maiden first baseman had five RBI in the contest.

Kylie McCown had three hits for the Maidens, who host Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

