16-5A Softball: Maidens beat Ladycats on the road, now tied for 2nd

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville earned a big road win on Tuesday evening by defeating Whitehouse, 16-9.
The win avenged a Ladycat win over the Maidens when the two clubs met earlier this season in Jacksonville.
Jacksonville (10-11, 5-2) and Whitehouse (11-7-1, 5-2) are now tied for second place in District 16-5A.
The Maidens sent 17 batters to the plate in the third inning and scored 12 runs in the frame.
Trinity Tyler stroked a double that drove in three runs — the Maiden first baseman had five RBI in the contest.
Kylie McCown had three hits for the Maidens, who host Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. Friday.
