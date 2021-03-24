16-5A Softball: Maidens get off to a slow start in 8-5 loss to Ladycats

Whitehouse came out swinging and ready to rumble on Tuesday night at Fightin' Maidens Field where the Ladycats claimed an 8-5 victory over Jacksonville.
The Ladycats (8-5-1, 2-0) scored two runs in each of the first-two innings to race out to a 4-0 lead after two complete.
For a while it looked as though the Maidens (6-10, 1-1) would be able to catch up after Jacksonville scored three runs in the bottom of the fourth, to cut Whitehouse's lead to 4-3.
A Jasmine Gallegos home run to center field scored two of the runs, with Bethany Lavendar's base hit to right field driving Trinity Tyler in from second base for the other Maiden run. Tyler got aboard earlier in the inning on a single to left center.
The Ladycats went on to add two runs in the top of the fifth and sixth innings, with the Maidens scoring single runs in each of those frames.
Senior Kylee McCown stroked a double into the gap in right center in the fifth while Asjia Canady led off the sixth with a base knock.
Both McCown and Canady came around to score for Jacksonville.
Riley Todd, a senior, knocked in one of the Maidens runs via a base hit.
Whitehouse out hit the Maidens, 12-7, and put 13 runners into scoring position compared to Jacksonville only being able too get five players into scoring position.
Avery Taylor and Grace Owens had three hits apiece for the Ladycats.
Gallegos got the start in the circle and pitched three innings and was tagged for the loss.
Canady finished up for Jacksonville.
Gallegos and Canady each gave up four runs.
Grace Ann McDonald tossed a complete game for the Ladycats and notched the win.
Jacksonville will look to bounce back by visiting Tyler High on Friday.
