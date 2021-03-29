16-5A Softball: Maidens ravage Lady Lions, 24-0

Jacksonville moved up to second place in the District 16-5A standings on Friday night after flogging Tyler High 24-0 in three innings (run rule).
The Maidens produced 17 hits in the abbreviated contest, with senior Riley Todd going 3-4, with two triples and four RBI. Todd has signed with McLennan College.
Jasmine Gallegos and Asjia Canady each went 3-4. Gallegos launched a home run and knocked in three runs with Canady accounting for two doubles and an RBI.
Grace Abercrombie stroked a home run and had a base hit while driving in four runs.
Other hitting leaders for the Maidens included Claire Gill (2B, 1B, RBI), Trinity Tyler (2B, RBI) and Jayden Smith (2B).
In the circle Julianna Harwell notched the win for Jacksonville. She went three innings and allowed just one hit. Harwell fanned six Lady Lions and didn't walk anyone.
Jacksonville (7-10, 2-1) will host Nacogdoches at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.