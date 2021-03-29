16-5A Softball: Maidens ravage Lady Lions, 24-0

Jacksonville shortstop Riley Todd gets ready to make the throw to first base during a recet game. On Friday Todd, a senior, went 3-4, with two triples and four RBI to help send the Maidens to a 24-0 win over Tyler High.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

Jacksonville moved up to second place in the District 16-5A standings on Friday night after flogging Tyler High 24-0 in three innings (run rule).

The Maidens produced 17 hits in the abbreviated contest, with senior Riley Todd going 3-4, with two triples and four RBI. Todd has signed with McLennan College.

Jasmine Gallegos and Asjia Canady each went 3-4. Gallegos launched a home run and knocked in three runs with Canady accounting for two doubles and an RBI.

Grace Abercrombie stroked a home run and had a base hit while driving in four runs.

Other hitting leaders for the Maidens included Claire Gill (2B, 1B, RBI), Trinity Tyler (2B, RBI) and Jayden Smith (2B).

In the circle Julianna Harwell notched the win for Jacksonville. She went three innings and allowed just one hit. Harwell fanned six Lady Lions and didn't walk anyone.

Jacksonville (7-10, 2-1) will host Nacogdoches at 6:30 P.M. on Tuesday.

 

