16-5A Softball: Maidens stopped by Whitehouse in latest outing

Jacksonville-outfielder Jayden Smith had one of her team's hits in a 10-0 loss to Whitehouse on Tuesday in Whitehouse. Jacksonville will entertain Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

 Progress file photo by Jay Neal

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville failed to establish any type of traction in its District 16-5A encounter with Whitehouse on Tuesday night in Whitehouse, where the Ladycats came away with a 10-0 win over the Maidens.

Elli Green held Jacksonville (2-11-1, 0-3) to two hits in the game in registering the complete game win in the circle. She struck out eight and walked four.

Claire Gill and Jayden Smith had a base hit each for Jacksonville.

Gill and Smith also swiped a base apiece.

The Ladycats improved to 14-10, 1-1 with the triumph.

Jacksonville will host Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you