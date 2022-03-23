16-5A Softball: Maidens stopped by Whitehouse in latest outing

WHITEHOUSE — Jacksonville failed to establish any type of traction in its District 16-5A encounter with Whitehouse on Tuesday night in Whitehouse, where the Ladycats came away with a 10-0 win over the Maidens.
Elli Green held Jacksonville (2-11-1, 0-3) to two hits in the game in registering the complete game win in the circle. She struck out eight and walked four.
Claire Gill and Jayden Smith had a base hit each for Jacksonville.
Gill and Smith also swiped a base apiece.
The Ladycats improved to 14-10, 1-1 with the triumph.
Jacksonville will host Tyler High at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.