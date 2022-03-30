NACOGDOCHES — DK Williams stroked a walk-off double in the bottom of the eighth inning to give Nacogdoches a 5-4 triumph over Jacksonville on Tuesday.
The Maidens (3-12-1, 1-3) led 3-1 after batting in the top of the seventh frame, but the Lady Dragons sent two runners into score in the inning to stay alive.
In the top of the eighth, Jacksonville moved ahead 4-3, but the Lady Dragons answered by scoring twice in the bottom of the segment to secure the victory.
Jacksonville managed to get just three hits in the game. Claire Gill, Jasmine Gallegos and Juliana Harwell hit safely for the Maidens. Gill and Gallegos drove in runs for their team.
LT Garrett got the win in the circle for Nacogdoches, with Gallegos taking the loss for the Maidens. Both pitched complete games.
Jacksonville will play host to the Lady Hornets from Huntsville at 6:30 p.m. on Friday.
