16-5A Tennis: George/McCullough earn a trip to regionals

Jacksonville's girls doubles team consisting of Haley George and Sarah McCullough qualified for the upcoming Class 5A, Region II Championships by coming in second place at the District 16-5A Championships, which took place earlier this week at the Frances White Tennis Complex in Jacksonville.
The Jacksonville girls will be included in regionals, which are scheduled for April 12 and 13 at Z-Plex Texas Sports Village, located in Melissa, Tex.
After receiving an opening round bye, George/McCullough defeated Lufkin 6-1, 6-0 in the second round.
The Jacksonville duo then beat Whitehouse 6-2, 6-3 to advance to the finals.
In the championship match, George/McCullough, lost to another team from Whitehouse.
The match score was 5-7, 5-7.
In Boys Doubles, the Tribe's Ethan Kohler and Will Royon played well and finished in third place.
Team Kohler/Royon also garnered a first round bye and opened with a victory over Whitehouse in the second round.
Following a three-set loss to a pair from Tyler High in the third round, Kohler/Royon topped teammates Westyn Hassell/Emmanuel Silva 6-0, 6-2 in the third place match.
Also coming in fourth place was Jacksonville's Girls Doubles team (Molly Bentoski/Laurine Ugbebor) and the Mixed Doubles grouping of Isabella Maiquez and Wes Royon.
