16-5A Track Championships: White qualifies for area meet in 3 events; relay teams do well

LUFKIN — Jacksonville's Maidens came in fourth place in the team standings of the District 16-5A Track and Field Championships, where were held at Abe Martin Stadium in Lufkin on Monday and Wednesday.
The Maidens chalked up 86 points.
Huntsville (192), Lufkin (124) and Nacogdoches (120) were the top-three teams in the team standings.
On the boys side, Jacksonville tallied 57 points and came in sixth place.
Whitehouse (144) earned first place, followed by Tyler (115) and Huntsville (112).
Jazmyne White led the Maiden delegation by qualifying in triple jump, long jump and in the 100 Meter Dash.
In Triple Jump, White's leap of 37'-5.25” netted her a first place finish.
She came in second place in Long Jump (17'-4.25”) and in the 100 Meter Dash (13.06).
Jacksonville's other gold medal finish came in boy's Shot Put where Aidan Gay had a winning throw of 52'-3.5”. Gay won the event by nearly four inches.
Jacksonville will also be represented at the District 15/16-5A Area Championships (April 19, Lufkin) by Marco Hernandez (2. 3200 Meter Run, 10:22; 4. 800 Meter Run, 2:01) and Keavia Brown who came in second place in girls High Jump. Brown cleared 4'-10”.
Emily Martinez will be running in two events at the Area meet. The distance specialist ended up in second place in the 1600 Meter Run (5:42) and came in third place in the 3200 Meters (12:39). Keymontreun Woods' bronze medal performance in boys High Jump (5'-7”) made thim a regional qualifier also.
Completing the list of regional qualifiers from Monday's competition was Tacarra Foreman (4. Triple Jump, 33'-6.25”).
The Maidens qualified all of their relay teams, with the 4X200 unit running third, posting a time of 1:48.
The 4X100 relay unit and the 4X400 team both finished in fourth place, with times of 51.46 and 4:21, respectively.
The Tribe's 4X200 Meter relay team ran third and was clocked in 43.06.
The boys 4X200 unit got the job done in 1:31 and came in fourth place and will also be going to the Area meet.
Finishing in fifth place and just missing qualifying for regionals was Billy Bateman (Discus), Angel Luna (3200 Meter Run) and from the Maidens' squad, Alyssa Justice (Shot Put).
Tribe track and field is coached by Chris Hall, while Sharae Schmitt handles the coaching duties for the Maidens.
NOTE: Names for the participants on the Jacksonville relay teams were not provided.
