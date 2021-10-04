16-5A Volleyball: Lady Lions defeat Maidens at Alexander Gym

The Jacksonville Maidens volleyball team played well in spurts in its home match against the Lady Lions form Tyler High on Friday afternoon, but were not able to garner a victory.
Tyler won its second district game of the week by beating Jacksonville 3-0 (25-23, 25-24, 26-24).
The Lady Lions are now 8-24, 2-1, while the Maidens' record is 11-19, 0-3.
Jacksonville opened up strong and led by as many as seven points on two separate occasions in the opening set.
Tyler rallied late and tied the game at 19 following an unforced defensive error by the Maidens.
Tyler went on to benefit from three additional defensive errors down the stretch by the Maidens and outscored the home team 6-4 in the final stage of the match.
The Lady Lions lead the entire way in Game 2, except for one point when the match was tied at three.
Tyler held the lead for most of the third set, but Jacksonville refused to wave the white flag and made things competitive by continuing to chip away at the Lady Lion lead late in the set.
In the decisive game Tacarra Foreman, who had four kills, a block and three digs in the match, scored a point for Jacksonville that tied the score 24-24, but an unforced hitting error and a violation at the net handed Tyler the points it needed to close out the match.
Meagan Holliday (6 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs), Brooke Hornbuckle (5 kills, one block, four digs) and Kaniah Anderson (4 kills, 1 dig) provided much of the offensive fire power for Jacksonville.
Other key contributors were Chesni Speaker (17 assists, 4 digs), Kristen Gonzalez (8 digs) and Kylee Carroll (3 kills, 1 dig).
Jacksonville is slated to travel to Nacogdoches for a 6:30 p.m. match on the same evening.
SUB-VARSITY —JV: Tyler 2, Jacksonville 1; FROSH: Jacksonville 2, Tyler 0.
