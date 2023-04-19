Listed below are the highlights for Jacksonville, Bullard and Rusk from the early stages (as of 3 p.m.) of the 17-4A-18-4A Area Track and Field Championships that are taking place today at Bullard High School.
Jacksonville boys:
100 Meter Dash- 2. Devin McCuin, 11.065
Long Jump- McCuin, 20'-6"
Jacksonville girls:
100 Meter Dash- 2. Jazymne White, 13.082
200 Meter Run- 1. Tia Fuller, 26.589
4X200 Meter Relay- 1. JHS (Sa'Kiya Anderson, Trunijah Butler, Fuller, White), 1:46.567
Long Jump- 2. White, 17'-1.5"
Triple Jump- 2. White, 36'-6.5"
Bullard boys:
800 Meter Run- 2. Brayden Vining, 1:59.736
400 meter Run- 1. Vining, 50.650
High Jump- 1. Garrett Nuckolls, 6'-4"
Bullard Girls:
Long Jump- 1. Carly Tucker, 17'-5.5"
Pole Vault- 2. Rieze DeKock, 9'-6"
Rusk boys:
400 meter Run- 2. Bricion Griffin, 50.754
300 Meter Run- 2. Amarion Tilley, 40.514
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.