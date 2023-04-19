17-4A/18-4A Area Track: White wins 1 gold and 2 silver medals in early stages of meet

Listed below are the highlights for Jacksonville, Bullard and Rusk from the early stages (as of 3 p.m.) of the 17-4A-18-4A Area Track and Field Championships that are taking place today at Bullard High School. 

Jacksonville boys:

100 Meter Dash- 2. Devin McCuin, 11.065

Long Jump- McCuin, 20'-6"

Jacksonville girls:

100 Meter Dash- 2. Jazymne White, 13.082

200 Meter Run- 1. Tia Fuller, 26.589

4X200 Meter Relay- 1. JHS (Sa'Kiya Anderson, Trunijah Butler, Fuller, White), 1:46.567

Long Jump- 2. White, 17'-1.5"

Triple Jump- 2. White, 36'-6.5"

Bullard boys:

800 Meter Run- 2. Brayden Vining, 1:59.736

400 meter Run- 1. Vining, 50.650

High Jump- 1. Garrett Nuckolls, 6'-4"

Bullard Girls:

Long Jump- 1. Carly Tucker, 17'-5.5"

Pole Vault- 2. Rieze DeKock, 9'-6"

Rusk boys:

400 meter Run- 2. Bricion Griffin, 50.754

300 Meter Run- 2. Amarion Tilley, 40.514

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you