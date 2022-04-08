CARTHAGE - Rusk suffered its first district loss of the season on Friday night qt Jim Reeves Field in Carthage.
The Bulldogs scored the winning run in the bottom of the sixth frame to win 5-4.
Rusk (7-11, 3-1) is now tied with Jasper for first place in the conference standings.
Meanwhile, Carthage is now 11-8-2, 2-2.
The game was tied, 3-3, after four innings were in the book.
Rusk pushed a run across the plate in the top of the fifth and moved ahead, 4-3 going into the sixth inning.
Carthage came back to score the final two runs of the evening to post the win.
Mason Cirkel pitched a complete game and didn't allow an earned run. He scattered four hits, fanned three and walked two and was the losing pitcher.
Carthage's Braden Wade, who also lasted six innings, was the winning pitcher. He gave up four runs, two, earned, off of four hits while striking out 10 and walking four.
Tarrant Sunday laced a double and drove in a run for the Red and Black, Cirkel singled and had an RBI while Will Dixon and JD Thompson added base hits.
Peighton Vargas drove in two of the Eagle runs.
Rusk will take a break from district play be hosting Brook Hill at noon on Sat.
