17-4A Baseball: Eagles shutout Hudson behind Thompson's superb pitching

RUSK — JD Thompson looked like his old self by giving a dominating performance atop of the pitching mound at Eagle Park on Tuesday night.
Thompson, who earned a complete game win, held Hudson to two hits, struck out eight and didn't walk anyone as Rusk handed the Hornets an 8-0 loss.
Rusk (10-12, 8-0) remains in first place in the District 17-4A standings, while Hudson (18-8-1, 4-3) fell to third place.
Following its 11-1 romp over Center on Tuesday, Carthage moved to 5-2 in conference play and is in second place in the standings.
The game was tied, 1-1, going into the bottom of the fifth inning. That's when the Eagles added four runs to their total and put the game out of reach of the Hornets.
Thompson and Mason Cirkel had a multi-hit game for the Eagles.
Thomson went 2-4 at the plate with a double, while Cirkel stroked a couple of singles in three official trips.
Trey Devereaux doubled, knocked in a run and stole a base to help the Eagle cause.
Wade Williams and Will Dixon had a base hit each and an RBI for Rusk.
Kanaan Holder belted a double for Hudson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.