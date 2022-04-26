JASPER - Dominating pitching, a productive night at the plate and error-free defense was the formula for success for Rusk on Tuesday evening when the Eagles shutout Jasper, 3-0, in Jasper.
The No. 17-ranked Eagles improved to 12-12, 8-1 with the win while the Bulldogs slipped to 11-13, 4-5.
The two clubs will close out the regular season by facing off in Rusk on Friday evening.
Rusk extended its lead in the District 17-4A standings to two games over second-place Carthage, who was idle on Tuesday, but will host Center on Wednesday night.
Lefty JD Thompson pitched a complete game shutout on the hump for the Red and Black. Thompson struck out 12 Bulldogs, walked two while scattering three hits, all singles.
The Eagles had 10 hits in the game with Mason Cirkel leading the way by going 3-3. Cirkel's night was highlighted by a double.
Heston Kelly and Wade Williams each had two hits, which included a double for each. Kelly drove in two runs for the Red and Black.
Will Dixon singled and drove in a run while Peighton Vargas stroked a two-base knock.
Rus, who has won five games in a row, plated two runs in the top of the fourth and one in the seventh.
The Eagles can clinch an outright district championship with a win on Friday, regardless of the outcome of Carthage's two games with Center this week.
