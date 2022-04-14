17-4A Baseball: Rusk posts another double-digit win over Palestine

RUSK — For the second time this week Rusk has blanked Palestine by double digits in District 17-4A play.
On Friday night at Eagle Park, the Eagles (9-12, 5-1) powered past the Wildcats, 12-0, to maintain a one-game lead over Hudson and Carthage, who are both 4-2 in league play and are tied for second place in the conference standings.
Lefty Mason Cirkel earned the complete game (5 innings) win on the mound for the Eagles. He gave up four hits, struck out eight and didn't walk anyone.
Four Rusk batters had a multi-hit game in their team's latest victory.
Heston Kelly went 2-3 and ripped a triple while driving in four runs to spearhead the Eagle attack at the dish.
Trey Devereaux punched out a pair of doubles and Tarrant Sunday stroked two singles and drove in a run.
JD Thompson collected two base hits for the winners.
Meanwhile, Peighton Vargas laced a double and had two RBI, while Cirkel supplied a single and drove in one of the Rusk runs.
The Wildcats' record fell to 12-10, 1-5 with the loss.
The Eagles will take the show on the road on Saturday when they are slated to face Kilgore at noon at historic Driller Park.
