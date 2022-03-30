17-4A Baseball: Rusk thumps Center, 10-4, in district opener

RUSK — JD Thompson recorded a rock-solid performance on the mound in helping Rusk club Center, 10-4, in the District 17-4A opener, which took place at Eagle Park on Tuesday evening.
Thompson drew the start and worked four innings. He didn't allow a hit or walk and fanned nine in picking up the pitching win.
Leading the Eagles at the plate was Peighton Vargas, who forged out three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs.
Mason Trowbridge singled twice and had two RBI for the Red and Black.
Checking in with two hits and one RBI apiece was Thompson and Mason Cirkel. Thompson's efforts at the dish were highlighted by a double.
Will Dixon stroked a triple for the Eagles (5-9, 1-0), who raked Roughrider pitching for 13 hits.
At 6:30 p.m. on Friday the Eagles and Riders will face off in Center.
