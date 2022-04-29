RUSK — For the second time in as many years the Rusk Eagles are the District 17-4A champions.
The Eagles edged Jasper, 3-2, in eight innings at Eagle Park on Friday night to finish the regular season with a 13-12, 9-1 record and finish a game in front of Carthage, the district runner-up.
Jasper (11-14-1, 4-6) is also heading to the post season, as the fourth place team.
With the game tied 2-2, JD Thompson led off the eighth inning with a liner to left field that put the senior aboard.
With one out, Thompson was able to score from first base on an error by the Bulldog first baseman.
Rusk jumped out to a 2-0 lead after two innings of play thanks to a base hit by Brett Rawlinson that drove in two runs, but Jasper came back to tie the game by plating a pair of runs in the top of the fifth.
Mason Cirkel, another Eagle senior, had a huge night for the Red and Black.
He went the distance on the mound to collect the win. Cirkel gave up two runs, one earned, on five hits while fanning seven and walking one.
He also went 3-4 at the plate, as did Thompson. Thompson's work included a double.
Will Dixon also hammer out a double for the Eagles.
Carlton Limbrick was the losing pitcher of record for Jasper. He came on in relief and worked the last two innings.
Heath Pantoja went 2-3 at the dish for the Bulldogs.
Rusk will take on Waco LaVega (9-9) in the bi-district round of the UIL, Class 4A, Region III playoffs. The date(s) and
