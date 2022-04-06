17-4A Baseball: Rusk's Williams drives in winning run in 7th inning

RUSK — In one of the more entertaining games of the season, Rusk scored the winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning to defeat Carthage, 7-6, at Eagle Park on Tuesday night.
Mason Cirkel led off the seventh and reached base on an error; one of four Bulldog miscues in the game.
Cirkel moved into scoring position by stealing second base and was advanced to third on a sacrifice bunt by Trey Devereaux.
After Will Dixon and Tarrant Sunday got aboard via walks, Wade Williams lifted a pitch into deep right field, which enabled Cirkel to score to end the game.
Cirkel, the third pitcher of the evening for the Eagles (7-9, 3-0), earned the win on the hill for Rusk. He pitched two-scoreless frames and gave up one hit, struck out one and walked two.
JD Thompson drew the start and tossed 4.2 innings and gave up four runs (two earned) on four hits. He fanned nine and walked two.
Rusk led 6-1 after four, but the Bulldogs came back and plated four runs in the top of the sixth to get back into the game.
Carthage (10-8-2, 1-2) tied the game in the sixth inning by scoring a lone run.
Leading Rusk at the plate was Heston Kelly, who had three singles and three RBI, Dixon (two hits two RBI) and Peighton Vargas (two hits).
Thompson smacked a double as a part of a two-hit night and drove in a run.
James Brewster went 3-4 for the Bulldogs, which included a double.
Brewster, Carthage's third pitcher of the game, was tagged with the loss.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.