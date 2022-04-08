17-4A Girls Golf: Rusk's Henslee earns championship at district meet

Katelyn Henslee of Rusk High School won the District 17-4A girls championship earlier this week at the district tournament, which was hosted by Cherokee Ranch Golf Club in Jacksonville.
Henslee had rounds of 92 and 91 to come in at 183.
She finished five strokes in front of the runner-up, K. Howatt from Lufkin Hudson. Howatt carded rounds of 99 and 89 to finish up at 188.
Henslee advances to the Class 4A, Region III Championships, which will be contested at Bearkat Golf Course in Huntsville on April 18-19.
