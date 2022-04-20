17-4A Softball: Lady Eagles surpass Hudson, 2-1, in 8 innings

RUSK — Tuesday's 2-1 (8 innings) win over Hudson was huge for the Rusk Lady Eagles.
The victory moved Rusk (16-13-2, 5-4) into a tie for second place, along with Hudson (15-11-1, 5-4), in the District 17-4A standings.
The Lady Eagles will wrap up the regular season on Friday night by visiting Hudson, with the winner representing the circuit as its second-place team when the playoffs get under way late next week.
Marissa Perry and Faith Long were honored in the annual Senior Night festivities that took place prior to the first pitch, and both girls made key contributions.
Perry went the distance in the circle and limited the Lady Hornets to one run (earned) on six hits. She struck out four and walked win.
Long stroked a base hit, which was one of seven hits in the game for the Red and Black.
Leading Rusk at the plate was Calyssa Boggs (triple, single and two RBI), Madison Woodruff (two singles, two RBI) and Kenzie Norton (2-4).
With one regular season game left on the docket, Jasper (9-0 in district) currently leads the District 17-4A standings.
