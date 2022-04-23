17-4A Softball: Rusk defeats Hudson to finish as district runner up

HUDSON - Rusk saved its best for last in turning back Hudson 4-2 in Hudson on Friday night.
The game was tied 2-2 after five innings of play.
Rusk scored once in the sixth and seventh innings in capturing the dramatic win in the regular-season finale. The victory gave the Lady Eagles (17-13-2, 6-4) the runner up spot in District 17-4A., while the Lady Hornets ended up in third place.
Rusk will face Waco Connally (10-15, 5-5) in the bi-district round of the UIL, Class 4A, Region III playoffs late next week. The time, date and location of the game(s) will be announced soon.
