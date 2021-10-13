17-4A Volleyball: No. 4 Carthage defeats Rusk, 3-1

Kaycee Johnson (6) delivers a spike for Rusk in the Lady Eagles' match against Carthage on Tuesday night at Eagle Coliseum. The No. 4-ranked Lady Bulldogs won, 3-1. Johnson is a 5'-11" senior-outside hitter and is a team captain for Rusk, who is in second place in the conference standings.

 Progress photo by Bryan Barrow

RUSK — Carthage, ranked No. 4 in the state in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll, continued its winning ways on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum in Rusk by beating the Lady Eagles, 3-1.

The Lady Eagles (18-15, 3-2) came out fired up and took Game 1, 25-23. This was the first game that Carthage (32-4, 6-0) had lost in district play.

The Lady Bulldogs recovered and won the following three games (25-10, 25-23, 25-14) to escape with the victory.

Rusk will visit Palestine at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The Lady Eagles and the Ladycats are both 3-2 in conference play, but Rusk topped Palestine, 3-0, when the teams met in Rusk on Sept. 28.

