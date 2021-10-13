17-4A Volleyball: No. 4 Carthage defeats Rusk, 3-1

RUSK — Carthage, ranked No. 4 in the state in the latest Texas Girls Coaching Association Class 4A poll, continued its winning ways on Tuesday evening at Eagle Coliseum in Rusk by beating the Lady Eagles, 3-1.
The Lady Eagles (18-15, 3-2) came out fired up and took Game 1, 25-23. This was the first game that Carthage (32-4, 6-0) had lost in district play.
The Lady Bulldogs recovered and won the following three games (25-10, 25-23, 25-14) to escape with the victory.
Rusk will visit Palestine at 4:30 p.m. on Friday. The Lady Eagles and the Ladycats are both 3-2 in conference play, but Rusk topped Palestine, 3-0, when the teams met in Rusk on Sept. 28.
