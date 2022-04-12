For the second time this season Jacksonville has defeated Tyler High by double digits on the diamond.
On Monday evening at Summers Norman Field, the Tribe (7-14, 3-7) buried the Lions, 17-1.
The series will wrap up at 7 p.m. Thursday when Jacksonville hosts Tyler.
The Indians and Huntsville are both 3-7 in district and are battling for the fourth, and final, playoff spot out of the conference.
The Tribe already have a victory over the Hornets.
Jacksonville and Huntsville will meet on April 26 and 30, the final week of the regular season.
