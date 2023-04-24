Heading into the final day of the regular season on Tuesday, four District 18-4A baseball teams remain in a battle for the last two playoff spots from the conference.
Hudson, who is in first place in the conference standings at 9-0, hosts second-place Bullard (8-1). A win by the Panthers would mean the Panthers and the Hawks would end up as co-champions, with a playoff seeding game having to be played to determine the first and second place representatives in the playoffs.
If Hudson knocks off Bullard, Hudson is the undefeated district champions and the Panthers will be the district runner-up.
Currently Rusk and Madisonville, both 3-6 in league play, are tied for third place, one game ahead of Jacksonville and Palestine, each of which are 2-7.
Rusk is at Jacksonville on Tuesday, while Madisonville is slated to travel to Palestine.
If Jacksonville is able to prevail over Rusk, and Palestine beat Madisonville, then Jacksonville, Rusk, Madisonville and Palestine would all end the regular season tied for third place in district play, with identical 3-7 records.
In that scenario, Jacksonville, Rusk, Madisonville and Palestine would all have split their games against each other during the regular season.
Rusk and Madisonville have won three of their last eight games, the Tribe has won two of its last eight games and Palestine has posted one win in the past month.
In their most recent outings late last week, Hudson nipped Jacksonville, 2-1, Bullard got the “W” over Palestine by a 4-1 margin and Rusk clipped Madisonville, 3-2.
