18-4A Baseball: Indians start off strong but fade late in loss to No. 11 Hudson

Jacksonville and Hudson, ranked No. 11 in the latest Class 4A poll, played on even terms for three innings on Tuesday night at Summers Norman Field, but things went south for the Indians in the fourth inning, and the Hornets were able to leave town with aa 14-4 (6 innings, run rule) win over Jacksonville.
Hudson (16-5-3, 4-0) kept pace with Bullard, who pelted Palestine, 8-1, at the top of the loop standings. Both clubs are 4-0.
Despite the defeat, the Tribe (7-12, 2-2) remain in third place in the standings.
Hudson scored the first run of the night in the top of the third segment, but the Indians responded by sending one runner across the plate in the bottom of the inning.
Coen Devillier, who went 2-3 at the plate, led off with an infield single and Khai Canady followed by blasting a double into the corner in right field, which plated Devillier.
Canady, the Indians’ second baseman, had two hits in two official trips to the dish.
The Hornets scored five runs in the fourth, and four in the fifth and sixth innings to move in front 14-1.
But, the Tribe didn’t continued to battle, and were able add three runs in the bottom of the sixth to close some ground.
Haydon Thompson, Jayden Boyd and Karson Shoemaker hit consecutive singles in the frame to ignite the Indians.
Jacksonville’s remaining hit was a Ryan Walker base hit in to the gap in right field to start off the fifth inning.
Nolen Larson, last season’s District Newcomer of the Year, pitched a complete game for the Hornets and was the winning pitcher. He gave up four runs on eight hits, struck out nine and walked two.
Hunter Nance, got the start on the mound for the Indians and lasted three inning. Coming on in relief rolls for Jacksonville were Thad Hoffpauir, Shoemaker and Thompson.
Hudson batters collected eight hits in the game. Larsen went 3-3 with a double, while Matthew Gardner went 2-4.
Jacksonville will wrap up the first half of conference play on Thursday by visiting Rusk.
