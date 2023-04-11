18-4A Baseball: Jacksonville falls to Bullard, 5-0

Jacksonville opened the second half of District 18-4A play at home on Tuesday evening, with Bullard handing the Tribe a 5-0 loss.
Hayden Thompson, Jayden Boyd, Hunter Nance and Ryan Walker had a base hit each for Jacksonville (7-14, 2-4).
Walker, one of three pitchers that saw action for Jacksonville, was saddled with the loss. He worked 3.2 innings and gave up three runs, all earned, off of five hits and fanned two.
Bullard improved to 17-7, 5-1 with the win.
Both clubs will be on the road on Friday. The Tribe will take on Palestine, while the Panthers will go up against Madisonville.
