18-4A Baseball: Wildcats nip Indians, 2-1

PALESTINE - In a District 18-4A game that was played in Palestine on Friday evening, the hometown Wildcats edged Jacksonville, 2-1.
Jacksonville, Palestine, Rusk and Madisonville are now in a four-way tie for third place, with three regular season games left to be played.
Palestine moved to 13-7-1, 2-5 as a result of the victory.
The Indians (7-15, 2-5) will host Madisonville at 7 p.m. on Tuesday and will travel to league-leading Hudson on Friday night.
