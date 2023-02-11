18-4A Basketball: Indians power past Hudson, 67-44

HUDSON - Jacksonville's Fightin' Indians had little trouble in collecting a road win over the Hornets of Hudson on Friday night.
The final score was 67-44.
Jacksonville moved to 22-8, 8-1 in District 18-4A action, while Hudson saw its record drop to 15-18, 3-6.
The Tribe remain tied for first place, along with Bullard, who polished of Palestine, 88-46, on Friday.
Jacksonville will concluded the regular season by hosting Rusk at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
