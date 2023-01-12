18-4A Boys: Jacksonville to open district by visiting Bullard on Friday

Boys basketball teams in District 18-4A will get their respective conference campaigns started on Friday night and, arguably, the marquee matchup has No. 22-ranked (TABC) Jacksonville making the short trip north to Bullard to take on the No. 13-ranked Bullard Panthers.
Tip-off at Panther Gymnasium is scheduled for 7:45 p.m.
Bullard is 18-4 thus far. The Panthers last played on Dec. 30, 2022 when they polished off Tyler Chapel Hill, 54-36, to win first place (in undefeated fashion) at the Whataburger Tournament in the Metroplex.
The Tribe are 14-7 and have lost back-to-back games, falling to Class 5A-No. 19 ranked Lufkin, 43-35, last Friday in Jacksonville and losing a road game to Waco LaVega, 53-49, on Monday.
The Panthers and the Indians both have defeated Class 3A-No.6 Brock this season. Another common opponent is Whitehouse. Bullard topped the Wildcats, 63-43, on Dec. 13 while Jacksonville lost by five points to Whitehouse in the TJC-Wagstaff Classic late last month.
The Panthers will be faced with the challenge of taking on a team that likes to run and play an up tempo game, having not played in nearly two weeks, while Jacksonville will be looking for a way to string together four quarters of solid basketball against another quality opponent.
Prior to the boy's game, the Maidens and the Lady Panthers will do battle at 6:15 p.m.
Panther Gymnasium should be rocking come Friday night.
