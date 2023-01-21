18-4A Girl’s Hoops: Jacksonville receives a forfeit win over Palestine

The first round of District 18-4A play came to a close on Friday night for the league’s girl’s basketball teams.
Jacksonville picked up an unexpected gift in late week when it was revealed that Palestine would have to forfeit its win over the Maidens that took place last Tuesday evening at John Alexander Gymnasium.
Jacksonville head girl’s basketball coach Sharae Schmitt explained that Palestine had unintentionally used a player that was not academically eligible to play in the game against the Maidens, which forced the Ladycats to forfeit the contest.
Jacksonville, Palestine and Hudson now all own 3-2 conference records at the halfway point, with Madisonville in first place with a 5-0 worksheet.
Bullard beat Rusk on Friday; thus the Lady Panthers are 1-4 and the Lady Panthers are 0-5.
The Maidens will get a chance to separate from at least one team in the pack on Tuesday by hosting Hudson at 6:15 p.m.
Hudson knocked off Jacksonville, 52-39, in the loop lid lifter on Jan. 6 at the Lady Hornets’ gymnasium. The Maidens will have an opportunity for revenge come Tuesday.
“We have the ability to win on Tuesday,” Schmitt said. “It just comes down to had bad do we want it?”
