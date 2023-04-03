18-4A Golf Championship: JHS's Grady Ault earns third-straight trip to regionals

Grady Ault, a Jacksonville High School senior, has turned in many impressive rounds of golf at his home course, Cherokee Ranch Golf Club, and on Monday, the final day of the District 18-4A Golf Championship, he added another to the list.
Ault finished in a three-way tie for district medalist, along with Eli Falls of Bullard and Matthew Elliot, also from Bullard.
Falls won first medalist lauds on the first hole and Ault carded a birdie on the second playoff hole to secure second medalist honors.
The first round of the 36-hole tournament took place on March 27 and the final round was played on Monday.
Bullard (315-315 - 630) and Palestine (341-338 - 679) finished in the top two slots and will be advancing to the Class 4A, Region II Boys Golf Tournament, which is scheduled to take place on April 19 and 20 at the Bearkat Course in Huntsville.
Hudson (361 - 367 - 728) came in third place in the team standings while the Indians (386 - 367 - 728) ended up tied for fifth.
Weston Lunsford (84-89 - 173) out of Hudson was the second qualified medalist.
Bullard's Kyle Schneider (80-78 - 158) came in fourth place in the medalist standings followed by Reed Braly (79-80 - 159) of Palestine and Jacob Morris (85-82 - 167) from Bullard.
William Alexander (92-88 - 180) of Jacksonville finished 13th in the individual standings and missed a trip to regionals by seven strokes.
Jacob Lackey (111-105 -216) and Palmer Thompson (108-109 -217) also competed for the Indians, who are coached by Jason Shuck.
