MADISONVILLE - The Jacksonville basketball Indians trekked into enemy territory on Friday night and were able to eek out 45-44 win over Madisonville.
The Tribe moved to 16-8, 2-1 with the win while the Mustangs dipped to 22-5, 1-2.
Jacksonville will host Hudson at 7:30 p.m. on Monday.
The Maidens were stopped by No. 7-ranked Madisonville, 52-49.
Jacksonville completed the first round of district play with a 2-3 conference record. THe Maidens' overall record is 22-7.
The Maidens will be looking to avenge a loss to Hudson in the district opener earlier this month when the Lady Hornets come to town on Tuesday. Tip off is scheduled for 6:15 p.m.
