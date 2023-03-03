18-4A Soccer: Jacksonville flattens Hudson 12-0

HUDSON – Eight-different Jacksonville players scored at least one goal on Friday night when the Maidens steamrolled Hudson, 12-0, in Hudson, in a District 18-4A match.
The No. 6-ranked Maidens moved to 18-1-1, 10-0 with the win, while the Lady Hornets, who are currently in third place in the league standings, slipped to 8-8-1, 6-3-1.
Friday was the 10th time this season Jacksonville has scored at least 10 goals in a match and it was the team’s 12th victory in a row.
The Maidens’ latest win was Jacksonville’s 14th shutout of the season.
“The shutouts are something that are very important to us as a team,” Jacksonville head girls soccer coach Colten McCown said. “It’s like I told the girls, ‘if you shut your opponent out, you can’t lose; the worst that you can do is tie’”.
The win over Hudson was actually just an average night in district for the Maidens. Through 10 conference affairs, Jacksonville has scored 120 goals, for an average of 12 per game.
“We challenge each other in practice and work hard to meet various goals,: McCown said. “So, when it is time to play, we are ready.”
Jacksonville’s first goal came with 38:43 showing on the clock. Mia Morales scored on a well-delivered header from three yards out. Jewel McCullough picked up the assist on the play.
At the 31:28 mark, Arely Romero added her name to the scoring sheet when she scored on a boot from about 20 yards out, right side.
Less than a minute later, Lauren Wade found the twine from around 30 yards away, giving Jacksonville a 3-0 lead.
Victoria Villanueva earned the first of her two goals on the night when she blasted the ball past the Lady Hornet goal keeper from about 30 yards out at the 28:11 juncture in the opening half.
About 7:00 later, Villanueva punched the ball into the back corner of the net from around 20 yards out.
In the final 7:17 of the opening segment, the Maidens added two goals from Jizelle Castillo and another from Wade, to take a commanding 8-0 lead into halftime.
Castillo came out in the final half and scored on a mid-range shot with 36:24 left to play, which completed a hat trick for the sophomore.
Jacksonville’s final scores of the evening were courtesy of Evelyn Lara, freshman Marianna Arredondo and Kelcie Dominy, who was recently called up from the junior varsity team as an injury replacement.
Dominy collected a rebound from about three yards out near the right post and managed to get the ball past the keeper for the Maidens’ last goal of the night.
“Hudson has played us close in the past and this was a game that we could not afford to go into over confident,” McCown explained. “I am glad that we kept our edge and played hard.”
Jacksonville had 17 shots on goal compared to Hudson’s one.
Adrianna Munoz and Erica Barerra each played a half between the pipes for the Maidens.
Jacksonville will be back home on Tuesday to take on Crockett.
