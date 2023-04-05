18-4A Softball: Hudson's big inning sinks Jacksonville

Hudson scored five runs in the top of the fourth inning and the Lady Hornets went on to defeat Jacksonville, 6-5, at Fightin' Maiden Field on Tuesday evening.
Both teams tallied eight hits in the game. Jacksonville left seven runners on base compared to Hudson's six.
Jacksonville soared out to a 3-0 lead after three complete before the Lady Hornets' scoring outburst in the fourth.
Claire Gill and Hannah Gonzalez each went 2-4 for the Maidens and Jasmine Gallegos jacked a two-run homer for the home team.
Chesni Speaker stroked a base hit and drove in one of the Maiden runs.
Hudson (18-10, 4-2) was led at the dish by Taylor Latham, who went 3-4.
Gallegos was saddled with the loss in the circle. She worked 4.1 innings and allowed six runs (no earned runs) on six hits. She struck out six and walked one.
Gonzalez pitched the final 2.2 frames and fanned five.
The Maidens (12-12-1, 3-3) will visit Rusk on Thursday night. The Maidens and the Lady Eagles are tied for third place in the district standings, with Jacksonville having won the first meeting between the two rivals.
Rusk smacked Madisonville, 15-7, on Tuesday.
